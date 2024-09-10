HGK presents awards to most sustainable businesses

The Croatian Chamber of Commerce (HGK) on Monday presented its ESG Rating awards in six categories - small, medium, big and public companies, financial institutions, and the most sustainable business model category.

ESG Rating is a rating awarded to organisations for their approach to the environment, society and governance, and the HGK launched it in 2023.

Končar – Distribution and Special Transformers was awarded the ESG Rating for the best example of a sustainable business model. The ESG Rating for the most sustainable small company went to Premifab.

Siemens Energy won the ESG Rating in the category of the most sustainable medium company while the ESG Rating for the most sustainable large company went to Muraplast.

The most sustainable public company is the Hrvatske Ceste road operator while Erste Bank was awarded the ESG Rating in the category of the most sustainable financial institution.