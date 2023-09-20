Interior Minister: Croatia will not become a hotspot despite migrant pressure

Podijeli :

N1, Ilustracija

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said on Wednesday that Croatia has been under increased pressure from irregular migrants so far this year, but the situation is under control and the authorities will not let Croatia turn into a hot spot for migrants.

“We are closely following developments in Europe, in particular worrying reports from Italy. Croatia has registered a 160% rise in illegal entries so far this year compared to the corresponding period of last year,” Bozinovic told the press in the eastern city of Osijek.

“We have approached the issue in an analytical way, we are making decisions,” said the minister reassuring the general public that everything is under control and Zagreb will comply with all its international and national commitments and legal obligations.

Concerning the rise in irregular migrants, Croatia has not registered any increase in criminal or misdemeanor offences.

The system of border and migration control relies on the coordinated and flexible approach and actions by the Croatian police, he said.

Croatia is also considering ways of reducing the burden on police stations where migrants can apply for international protection. Therefore the country is planning to build registration centres around Karlovac, according to the minister.

Migrations are a global process which Croatia can understand, “but each process must have its own rules,” he said.