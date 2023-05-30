Kosovo Police: Situation in North Kosovo calm but fragile

Podijeli :

AFP

The security situation in the north of Kosovo is still tense following the Monday actions of the violent Serb protesters, said the Kosovo Police.

It said that, exhibiting extreme violence, protesters, individuals and criminal groups caused the escalation of the security situation in the north of Kosovo on Monday, which degraded to the point of endangering people’s lives.

Protests in the three municipalities in the north, Leposavic, Zubin Potok and Zvecan, continue on Tuesday, they are held in the vicinity of municipal administration buildings, the current assessment is that the situation is calm, but fragile, said a Kosovo Police report.

The police continue performing duties aimed at ensuring security and the smooth holding of protests, and coordinating activities with KFOR and relevant institutions, said the report.

It added that the Kosovo Police is conducting investigations into the Monday incidents and calls citizens “not to fall prey to calls for violent protests and provocations” of any kind.