Minister announces systematic investments in mobile libraries

Podijeli :

Lubos Houska/Pixabay/Ilustracija

Culture and Media Minister Nina Obuljen-Korzinek said on Friday, at the 10th festival of Croatian mobile libraries in Split, that in the next ten years the government would systematically invest in mobile libraries to make books available to everyone.

“Our strategy that promotes reading is aimed at making books available to all our citizens because many living in rural areas do not have access to books. Mobile buses are exceptionally important because they visit remote communities and bring their residents books to read,” the minister said, stressing that in the next ten years systematic investments would be made in mobile libraries.

An advisor on library and information science, Dunja Marija Gabriel, said that currently there are 19 mobile libraries in 14 counties in Croatia.

Klaudija Mandic of the Croatian Library Association said that mobile libraries have around 100,000 books, made available to around 19,000 citizens.