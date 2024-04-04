Minister says 54 arrested, 3 police officers injured in riots after football match in Split

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said on Thursday that 54 people had been arrested and three police officers injured in the riots following the Hajduk-Dinamo football match at the Split stadium on Wednesday evening and that a criminal investigation had been launched.
Bozinovic said that two police officers were seriously injured.
“No true sports fan can be happy with what happened last night. On the contrary, there can be no tolerance for violence and vandalism. Because of a few people, everyone else at the game, the players, the sports staff and the fans experienced fear and danger, but this will not be tolerated,” he told the press.
Bozinovic thanked the police officers and firefighters for their efforts in Split. He said they acted professionally and reacted in the best possible way to protect citizens and prevent further escalation inside and outside the stadium.
“As for the perpetrators, the criminal investigation is ongoing. According to the law, they will have to face the consequences for their actions. These are exceptional situations that must disappear from our sports arenas,” he added.
The riots broke out after the semi-final match of the Croatian Cup between Hajduk and Dinamo, which ended 0:1.
According to the police, large groups of people attacked the police several times after the match, both inside and outside the stadium, throwing flares, bottles, stones and other objects at them.
“Three police officers required medical treatment and were taken to Split hospital. A police vehicle was also damaged,” said the police.
During the riots, several rubbish containers were set on fire, leading to the deployment of 45 firefighters who extinguished the fires with the support of the police.
Split city mayor, Ivica Puljak, who attended the match, condemned the rioting and destruction of property on his social media and said there was no justification for violence.
Kakvo je tvoje mišljenje o ovome?
Budi prvi koji će ostaviti komentar!