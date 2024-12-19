Plenkovic: Milanovic scares people with speculation about sending troops to Ukraine

Podijeli :

N1

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic criticised President Zoran Milanovic on Thursday and accused him of politicising the issue of sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine as part of his re-election campaign, even though no decisions have yet been made on the matter.

“This is obviously an election issue for him, because Croatian soldiers are not needed in Ukraine, neither as part of the EUMAM (EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine) nor as part of the NSATU (NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine),” said Plenkovic, commenting on Milanovic’s Facebook post from the previous day.

Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing diplomatic sources, that Europe is considering the possibility of sending a peacekeeping force to Ukraine if a ceasefire is reached. The idea is still in its early stages, with some diplomats suggesting that its implementation could require 40,000 to 100,000 troops.

Milanovic: As long as I am president, no Croatian soldier will fight in other people’s wars

The idea originated with French President Emmanuel Macron, but initial discussions have already revealed disagreements over the possible objectives and mandate of such a mission, according to Reuters. The biggest concern is the increased risk of direct conflict with Russia.

“I have spoken and warned. But the Croatian people have nothing to worry about – as long as I am president of the republic, no Croatian soldier will fight in other people’s wars!” Milanovic wrote in response to the Reuters article.

Plenkovic said on Thursday that the speculation in the media would only become relevant if a peace agreement was reached, with the purpose of such a mission being to help keep the peace.

He accused the president of politicising the issue for election campaign purposes.

“This is a strong politicisation. Instead of saying that Ukraine is the victim and Russia is the aggressor, he and his staff are talking about warring parties. It’s very clear that his narrative is purely pro-Russian. He is pulling Croatia under Russia’s wing, discrediting us as NATO allies and damaging our reputation in the EU,” said Plenkovic before the start of an EU summit in Brussels.

Plenkovic: Putin’s victory would mean the end of so-called orderly multilateralism

He added that Croatia, as a country that has hosted UN soldiers on its territory, is now providing security elsewhere in the world. According to Milanovic’s logic, Croatia would never have reintegrated the Danube region and lost the occupied territories, he said.

Plenkovic said that if Russia and Putin emerged victorious from their aggression against Ukraine, it would mean the end of rules-based international law.

“It would mean the end of what is called orderly multilateralism based on international law, and here there are significant differences between Milanovic and us. I trust the rational judgement of the Croatian people, because this is very worrying now. He is talking about an issue that is neither agreed nor decided, about speculation,” said Plenkovic.

He said that such statements serve to frighten the Croatian people and accused the opposition of becoming Milanovic’s instrument and servant.

Plenkovic said it was absurd that Montenegro had sent two or three people to NSATU in Wiesbaden, while Croatia had not sent anyone because of Milanovic’s opposition.