Plenkovic: Primorac was an excellent candidate who had withstood attacks

Slavko Midzor/PIXSELL

Prime Minister and HDZ leader Andrej Plenkovic said on Sunday evening that he had taken note of the election results and congratulated his candidate Dragan Primorac.

He said that he was an excellent candidate who had withstood attacks from the left and right throughout the election campaign.

He emphasised that they would continue to work for Croatia from tomorrow, as the government still has three and a half years of its mandate ahead of it and many challenges.

Plenkovic did not congratulate Zoran Milanovic

Plenkovic pointed out that 99 per cent of the powers in Croatia lie with the government, while only one per cent is the responsibility of the President of the Republic.

Plenkovic did not congratulate Zoran Milanovic. When asked by reporters, he replied that he had not received congratulations from Milanovic and his supporters in 2016, 2020 or 2024.

“The turnout was low”

“I do not remember you asking Milanovic why he never congratulated us. Did anyone ask if someone who never once congratulated the Croatians on Statehood Day would congratulate us?” Said Plenkovic.

He emphasised that Primorac was an excellent candidate. “If there had been a more objective assessment of what Primorac had to offer and fewer attacks, the result would have been slightly better,” said Plenkovic.

He also pointed out that the turnout was low and that there was no better candidate than Primorac.