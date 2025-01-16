Prime Minister will meet with retailers: ‘We want everyone to act responsibly’

Podijeli :

Davorin Visnjic / Pixsell

The government met on Thursday morning, with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic addressing the ministers at the beginning of the meeting. Following the government meeting, the Prime Minister will meet with representatives of retail chains.

Plenkovic gave a brief review of Wednesday’s parliamentary session: “I believe we have provided answers to all political questions,” he said.

He announced a meeting with representatives of retail chains and producers on Thursday, which will focus on expanding the list of products with capped prices. “We want everyone to act responsibly and reduce costs for our citizens,” explained the Prime Minister.

It is worth mentioning that representatives of the Croatian Employers Organisation (HUP) and the Croatian Chamber of Economy (HGK) will also attend the meeting.

“We will expand the list of products with capped prices, and the State Inspectorate and the Croatian Competition Agency will play a crucial role in this,” Plenkovic said the day before.