Serbian FM: Improving Serbia-Croatia relations is in both countries’ interest

Source: N1/Ivana Tomić

The best Croatia-Serbia relations are of primary interest for the two peoples, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said in Zagreb on Friday, where he arrived to attend the Orthodox Christmas reception organised by the Serb National Council.

“My presence here represents a strong message about the need to talk and redefine the current Zagreb-Belgrade relations,” he said at the reception.

“The best Croatia-Serbia relations are of primary interest for the two peoples as well as the region,” Dacic said, calling for solving the outstanding issues between the two states.

“We don’t think alike on many issues, but we must talk and reach agreements,” he said, adding that he came to Zagreb at the initiative of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Dacic was accompanied by the Serbian EU Integration Minister Tanja Miscevic, Minority and Human Rights Minister Tomislav Zigmanov, the first Serbian minister from Croatian ranks, and Serbian Orthodox Church head Porfirije.

Also at the reception were Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Foreign Minister Gordan Grlc-Radman, and Justice Minister Ivan Malenica.