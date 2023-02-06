Sixteen migrants found illegally crossing border on Sava river

Podijeli :

Source: N1 (ilustracija)

Croatian police have found 16 foreign nationals who illegally crossed the border between Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina between the protective embankment and the Sava river bed in inaccessible terrain near Donja Bebrina on Monday morning.

After receiving a tip about several people spotted in the forest in the flooded area of ​​Donja Bebrina who need urgent help, Slavonski Brod border police officers were sent to the location.

The 16 foreign nationals – nine Iraqi nationals, five Cubans, and two Syrians, including three children, illegally crossed the state border by boat and entered Croatia.

They were provided with medical assistance as they were hypothermic. The illegal migrants were also provided with dry clothes and shoes, as well as hot drinks and food.