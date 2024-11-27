Śmiszek: Croatia’s refusal to cooperate with EPPO needs an explanation

Podijeli :

Polish Nowa Lewica MEP and former Deputy Minister of Justice Krzysztof Śmiszek spoke to N1's Domagoj Novokmet about the new composition of the European Commission and other current issues.

Krzysztof Śmiszek explained how and why Poland joined the EPPO, the network of European public prosecutors: “The previous government did not respect the fundamental values of the EU, such as the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law. There was a risk that Poland would be excluded from discussions and decision-making at EU level. The new democratic coalition wanted to improve the situation, and that’s why we joined the EPPO.”

Śmiszek also signed a letter to the European Commission on the EPPO’s position in Croatia: “Croatia has long been known for its commitment to European values. The refusal to cooperate with the EPPO is a worrying signal that needs an explanation.”