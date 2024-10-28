Survey: Croatians save an average of €77 per month, €4 more than in 2023

Podijeli :

Shutterstock / Ilustracija

Croatians save an average of €77 per month in 2024, €4 more than last year (€73). This is the result of a survey of 500 respondents conducted by the Imas agency in July and August on behalf of Erste Group.

Thirty-one per cent put aside between 50 and 100 euros per month, while 23% said they did not save at all. These are the findings of the survey, which was published on Monday in the run-up to World Savings Day on 31 October.

Those aged 35 to 59 save the most at €105 per month, followed by those aged 15to 34 with an average of €71, while those aged 60 and over save €42 per month.

2 out of 3 save by putting aside the amount left over at the end of the month

Sixty-six per cent of respondents in Croatia save by putting aside the amount left over at the end of the month. Broken down by gender, men save an average of €82 and women €70.

Broken down by countries in Central and Eastern Europe, Austrians save the most: on average, they put aside €308 every month. The Czechs are in second place with an average monthly savings amount of €134, followed by the Slovaks with €133.

Hungarians save €116, and compared to the trends in 2023, they have achieved the largest increase in their monthly savings of €11.

In terms of personal reasons for saving, 65% of respondents in Croatia do so for emergencies. The second most important reason cited by respondents was financial security for themselves and their family (45%), and the third most important reason was to have enough money in retirement (21%).