Turudic: ‘I don’t care about Mozemo and Milanovic’

N1 / Ana Raić

State Attorney-General Ivan Turudic has rejected accusations by the Mozemo party that he interfered in the election campaign. He has neither confirmed nor denied that Mozemo's presidential candidate Ivana Kekin is under investigation.

He generally stated that the State Attorney’s Office (DORH) acts when presented with credible information about a suspected criminal offence.

According to unofficial information, DORH opened an investigation last week into the procurement of ECMO hospital equipment during the government of Zoran Milanovic. Turudic mentioned that he would probably have also opened an investigation into Dragan Primorac’s flat in Split if the statute of limitations had not expired.

“I act according to the law”

“You have seen that in the past month not only investigations have been carried out, but also final decisions have been made to carry out investigations. Detention orders were also issued against people from the political scene, and there was no such anger, outrage or crocodile tears from political actors – no questions about why now or why an investigation decision was made,” Turudic told the RTL television.

When asked whether he had targeted his enemies and abused his position, Turudic replied:

“I do my job honourably, honestly and in accordance with the law. I don’t care about President Milanovic or the opinions of the Mozemo group.”