We Can! party coordinator: Court’s decision unconstitutional

Patrik Macek/Pixsell

We Can! party coordinator Tomislav Tomasevic said on Saturday that the Constitutional Court's decision that President Zoran Milanovic cannot be Prime Minister-designate is unconstitutional, noting that the most important thing at the moment is the constitution of the parliament.

“The Constitutional Court’s decision is unconstitutional, it has no foundation in the Constitution. When we submitted our candidacies in the Sabor, we called on the Constitutional Court and DIP (State Election Commission) to say whether elections will be regular, if everyone was respecting the (Constitutional Court’s) warning, and if not, to say so on the day of election silence at the latest, so that regardless of the election outcome the situation was clear to everyone,” Tomasevic, who is also the mayor of Zagreb, told reporters during a clean-up drive in Sesvetski Kraljevec.

The Constitutional Court did not do it, it neither warned Milanović nor did it say at any moment that he was violating its warning, Tomasevic said.

“They did not say what the sanctions would be, what they would be based on, or until when the ban on Milanović would be in force. And where does it say in the Constitution that such sanctions are possible? If the elections were not contaminated, how come Milanović is being banned from being nominated Prime Minister-designate?” Tomasevic asked.

Speaking of negotiations on the formation of the parliamentary majority, he said that the opposition party with the most votes won should nominate the Prime Minister-designate, in this case the SDP.

“Whether the SDP will propose Milanovic or somebody else is for them to decide, and we will support their proposal. Bridge has fewer seats than We Can! because two of its seats belong to (its coalition partner) Sovereignists. If we keep insisting on such logic, we will not reach an agreement,” he said.

Tomasevic said that he believed the first step should be the constitution of the new parliament, considering that the parliament can make decisions, while talks on the new government should be held at a later stage.

“If is crucial for the Sabor to be constituted and to start adopting laws, replace State Attorney-General Ivan Turudić, repeal ‘Lex AP’ and adopt a set of laws to minimise the scope for corruption,” he said, adding that his party now regretted not having run in the elections together with the SDP in some of the constituencies.