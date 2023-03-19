WWII naval mine found in Rijeka Harbour being removed

Podijeli :

PU primorsko-goranska

A large naval mine dating from the Second World War that has been found in Rijeka Harbour is being relocated in a complex operation, led by the Interior Ministry's special police divers, and neutralised.

The mine will be towed to the location of neutralization in the Rijeka Bay, Civil Protection Service reported on Sunday.

The Service thanked the citizens for following the instructions and invited them to continue to follow the recommendations and instructions for their own safety.

Residents of a designated area of the city centre have been evacuated.

The area next to the port of Rijeka is closed to all road, rail, air and sea traffic, and all commercial facilities are also closed.

The railway and bus stations were closed and relocated.

Due to the characteristics and the location where it was found, it is not possible to destroy the mine at the place of discovery, so a relocation and neutralization plan was drawn up.