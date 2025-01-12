Zagreb and beyond: Milanovic clinches landslide victory across Croatia

Podijeli :

Igor Kralj/PIXSELL

According to the results of the State Electoral Commission (DIP), based on 99.66% of polling stations analysed, incumbent President Zoran Milanovic received 74.88% of the vote in Sunday's run-off election, while his challenger Dragan Primorac received 25.32%.

Milanovic, the candidate of the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its partners, received 1,119,770 votes, securing his second term in office, while Primorac, the candidate of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) and its partners, received 379,711 votes.

The results are based on data from 6,732 polling stations out of a total of 6,755 (99.66%) analysed.

Milanovic won all counties and the city of Zagreb, in 17 counties with more than two thirds of the votes.

90% in Istria

His most decisive victory came in Istria, where 90% of voters supported him. He achieved the second best result in Medjimurje, where he received 87.1% of the vote. These were the same counties where he had achieved the best results in the first round of the election a fortnight ago.

Milanovic also received over 80% of the vote in three other counties: Varazdin, Krapina-Zagorje and Primorje-Gorski Kotar. In the city of Zagreb (79.5%) and in Koprivnica-Krizevci County (79.2%) he came very close to the 80%.

The smallest gap between Milanovic and Primorac in the second round was in Lika-Senj County, where Milanovic received around 59% of the vote, while Primorac achieved 41%.

Primorac only achieved more than 40% of the vote in Lika-Senj County

Milanovic received the fewest votes, except in Lika-Senj County, in Dubrovnik-Neretva County (64.4%), Brod-Posavina County (65.8%) and Vukovar-Srijem County (65.2%).

Dragan Primorac only achieved over 40% of the vote in Lika-Senj County. In the counties of Slavonia and Dalmatia as well as in the counties of Sisak-Moslavina and Karlovac, he achieved 30% or more.

In Bjelovar-Bilogora County he received slightly more than 25%, while in the other counties he received less than a quarter of the vote.