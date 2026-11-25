‼️🇺🇦 RUSSIA IS DEVELOPING INCREASINGLY DESTRUCTIVE WEAPONS TO DESTROY UKRAINIAN CITIES. Kyiv. Shevchenkivskyi district. According to preliminary reports, a jet-powered Geran drone struck a 16-storey residential building, causing extensive fires in apartments and the surrounding area. Two people injured, apartments ravaged by fire, and cars wrecked — these are the devastating consequences of just one strike. The scale of destruction is horrifying. An entire residential building and even its courtyard have been affected. It is terrifying to realise how intensively Russia continues to develop its missiles and attack drones, increasing their destructive capabilities. Meanwhile, reports today indicate that guided aerial bombs (KABs) have been used against Odesa. Who would have thought that Odesa would eventually face this threat as well? And this is precisely what terrifies me. If Russia is expanding the geographical reach of these weapons, what threats could Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities soon face? It is already snowing in Kyiv, and there are warnings that Russia may be preparing further ballistic missile strikes. Our living conditions are already incredibly difficult. We are struggling with emergency power outages, water shortages, and the cold. If Russia intensifies its attacks on heating infrastructure, we could be left without heating in the middle of winter. Imagine having to survive winter in your own home without electricity, water, or heating, while constantly facing the threat of another attack. While the world talks about peace negotiations, Russia continues to invest enormous resources in developing increasingly destructive weapons. We live under constantly escalating threats, subjected to both physical and psychological terror. What seemed unimaginable yesterday has become our everyday reality today. And with each passing day, this reality becomes more terrifying. This is absolute evil. This is terrorism. They are trying to reduce an entire country, along with its people, to ashes. #Ukraine #RussianWarCrimes #RussiaIsATerroristState #ProtectUkrainianLives #StandWithUkraine