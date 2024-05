FOTO, VIDEO / Rusija počela vježbe s nuklearnim oružjem, stigle prve snimke

🚨 🇷🇺BREAKING: RUSSIA BEGINS NUCLEAR WEAPONS DRILLS

Russian forces have launched the first phase of high-stakes non-strategic nuclear weapons drills in the Southern Military District.

Exercises include:

– Obtaining and equipping Iskander missiles with special ammunition and… pic.twitter.com/yHRpR2P9BJ

— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 21, 2024