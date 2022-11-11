Potres kod Tonge magnitude 7.3, izdano upozorenje za tsunami

Kod Tonge je nešto prije 12 sati zabilježen potres magnitude 7.3. Izdano upozorenje za tsunami.

Epicentar je bio na dubini od 60 kilometara te 183 kilometara udaljen od Neiafua na Tongi.

Currently moving inland and to higher ground. Keep safe, drive safely, and look out for one another please. If I thought I’d never have to relive another Jan 15th incident, climate change just proved me wrong – please keep #Tonga in your prayers 🌎🇹🇴🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/T2t3fmDt7K

— Pou Panuve (@AnaTupouP) November 11, 2022