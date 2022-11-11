Potres kod Tonge magnitude 7.3, izdano upozorenje za tsunami

Kod Tonge je nešto prije 12 sati zabilježen potres magnitude 7.3. Izdano upozorenje za tsunami.

Epicentar je bio na dubini od 60 kilometara te 183 kilometara udaljen od Neiafua na Tongi.

Izdano je upozorenje za tsunami, piše EMSC.

