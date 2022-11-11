Potres kod Tonge magnitude 7.3, izdano upozorenje za tsunami

Kod Tonge je nešto prije 12 sati zabilježen potres magnitude 7.3. Izdano upozorenje za tsunami.
Epicentar je bio na dubini od 60 kilometara te 183 kilometara udaljen od Neiafua na Tongi.
Currently moving inland and to higher ground. Keep safe, drive safely, and look out for one another please. If I thought I’d never have to relive another Jan 15th incident, climate change just proved me wrong – please keep #Tonga in your prayers 🌎🇹🇴🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/T2t3fmDt7K
— Pou Panuve (@AnaTupouP) November 11, 2022
Izdano je upozorenje za tsunami, piše EMSC.
‼🌊TSUNAMI ALERT— EMSC (@LastQuake) November 11, 2022
Following the #earthquake M7.3 occurred 183 km E of #Neiafu (#Tonga) 20 min ago (local time 23:48:50). Move away from the coast and reach a higher place. Follow national authorities' directives. Updates at the links provided below👇 pic.twitter.com/xzsxfWN5Oz
