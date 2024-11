Provalnici upali u Windsor, princeza od Walesa s djecom na sigurnom: Evo što su ukrali

🚨🇬🇧 Masked Robbers broke into Windsor Castle while Prince William & Princess Kate were sleeping.

Yep in 2024 Britain – you are no longer safe even if you live in a castle with a moat, walls & armed guards – it’s that bad. pic.twitter.com/ZhciRCzLwY

— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) November 18, 2024