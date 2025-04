❗️There has still been no reaction from the Kiev regime to Putin’s proposal for a truce during the 80th anniversary of Victory – Peskov.

Moscow has no idea whether Kiev will join the ceasefire, he stressed.

Peskov commented on Zelensky’s proposal to stop the fire for 30 days:… pic.twitter.com/dAMlDFhhNU

— Zlatti71 (@Zlatti_71) April 29, 2025