VIDEO / Krvava Cvjetnica u Ukrajini: 34 mrtvih 117 ranjenih. Sumnja se na korištenje kasetnih streljiva

BREAKING: On Palm Sunday, with hundreds walking to Church, Russia struck the city center of Sumy, Ukraine with ballistic missiles. At least:

– 34 dead (2 children)

– 100 injured (15 children)

I’m Waiting on Christian MAGA to speak out against Putin. pic.twitter.com/jN8RuvjNSF

— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 13, 2025