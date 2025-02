Zelenski objavio video u kojem zahvaljuje Hrvatskoj

Air defense and a sufficient supply of interceptor missiles are essential conditions for bringing peace closer. I am grateful to all our partners who support us in this and who have a clear understanding of what exactly is needed.

Patriots, IRIS-T, all necessary air defense… pic.twitter.com/bE2IbgxyoH

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 2, 2025