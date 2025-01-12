41,000 fewer voters by 4:30 PM than in 1st presidential election round

Podijeli :

Slavko Midzor/PIXSELL

By 4:30 PM on Sunday, 41,000 fewer voters cast their ballots in the second round of the presidential election compared to the first round on 29 December, according to data released by the State Electoral Commission (DIP).

As of 4:30 PM, turnout stood at 34.77%, or 1,154,438 voters, based on data from 94.5% of the more than 6,500 polling stations. In comparison, 1,195,377 voters had participated by the same time during the first round.

The highest turnout was recorded in Varaždin County (nearly 43%), followed by Međimurje County (40.81%), and Krapina-Zagorje County (39.10%), while the lowest turnout was in Vukovar-Srijem County (27.98%), followed by Brod-Posavina County (30%), and Zadar County (30.70%).

Among county seats, the highest turnout was observed in Varaždin (44.32%), then Cakovec (44%), and Pazin (42.54%), with the lowest in Vukovar (27.91%), then Slavonski Brod (30.41%), and Dubrovnik (30.86%).

In the four largest cities, approximately one-third of voters cast their ballots by 4:30 PM: Zagreb (36.4%), Split (32.5%), Rijeka (35%), and Osijek (33.1%).

Abroad, where the Croatian president is elected in 38 countries across 105 polling stations, 15,601 voters participated by Sunday afternoon, based on data from 79 polling stations in 20 countries.

Polling stations remain open until 7 PM, with the first election results expected at 7:30 PM. The winner of the presidential race, incumbent Zoran Milanovic (SDP and partners) or Dragan Primorac (HDZ and partners), could be known as early as 9 PM.