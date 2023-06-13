Croatia marks 30 yrs of partnership with World Bank Group

Podijeli :

Daniel SLIM / AFP , Ilustracija

Since the World Bank Group’s first loan to Croatia in 1994 for emergency reconstruction of war-damaged infrastructure, the organisation has supported over 100 projects in the country worth US$6.5 billion, it was said on Tuesday at the celebration of 30 years of partnership between Croatia and the World Bank Group.

The World Banks also provided knowledge and technical assistance to help strengthen institutions and support policymaking through more than 330 reports and studies, the conference heard.

“The World Bank was one of the first partners that provided financial and professional support to the young country of Croatia, for numerous investments and programs that initiated the reconstruction of infrastructure and market development. For three decades, the Bank has participated not only in financing, but also in encouraging and strengthening our capacities. I would like to thank the Bank and its experts for the professional support provided and the example of the world’s best practices. We see the World Bank as an important strategic partner of the Republic of Croatia in the future,” said Finance Minister Marko Primorac who spoke at the conference as an envoy of Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

Gallina A. Vincelette, World Bank Regional Director for European Union Countries, highlighted the contributions of the partnership to Croatia’s development.

“Today, we are recognizing the impressive achievements of Croatia. For the past thirty years, it has been our privilege to support the country’s development success, from post-conflict reconstruction, and the transition to a market economy, to European Union membership, and beyond,” said Vincelette.

“The success of this partnership can be attributed to the joint vision, mutual trust and effective cooperation between Croatia and the World Bank. We are fully committed to continue partnering with Croatia as it faces new challenges on its path toward an inclusive, green and even more resilient country, for the benefit of all,” she added.

The World Bank program currently provides knowledge, technical assistance and financing in the areas of transport, justice service delivery, business environment, land administration, science and technology and post-earthquake reconstruction of key health and education facilities, deinstitutionalization, pension system sustainability and public administration. The International Finance Corporation is working on improvements in the investment climate and supporting sustainable investments in the financial sector, agribusiness, tourism, renewable energy, retail and manufacturing through the International Finance Corporation.