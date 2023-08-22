Croatian PM announces additional €30m in military assistance to Ukraine

Podijeli :

Twitter/Vlada

Croatia will provide an additional €30 million military assistance package to Ukraine, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said after he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Athens on Tuesday.

The additional package will increase Croatia’s support to Ukraine to €200 million, and the government will on Thursday reveal the content of the new package, Plenkovic said.

Plenkovic and Zelenskyy also discussed the availability of Croatian ports for the transport of Ukrainian grains.

So far several thousand tonnes of grains have been handled at Croatian ports on their way to Italy and north Africa, Plenkovic said explaining that the new developments in the Black Sea area have made this issue again topical. Croatia’s ports should serve as transit points for goods bound for third countries.

The Croatian PM and the Ukrainian president arrived in Athens for an informal summit meting of several EU member-states and EU membership aspirants, hosted by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday evening.