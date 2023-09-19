Croatian president: Israel’s recognition by Iran would help ease regional tensions

Podijeli :

Photo by mostafa meraji on Unsplash

If Iran recognised Israel, that would help ease tensions in the Middle East, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic told his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in New York on Monday.

The two leaders met on the margins of the current UN General Assembly session on the Iranian president’s initiative, Milanovic’s office said.

The Croatian president said that better understanding between countries requires developed diplomatic relations, and that particularly important are mutual recognition and respect.

Milanovic inquired about the reasons why Iran had not recognised Israel and expressed his belief that the recognition of Israel would help ease tensions in the Middle East, stressing that Croatia and Israel were friendly countries that cooperated closely.

For the same reason, Milanovic stressed the need to recognise Kosovo in order to promote peace and international order in Southeast Europe.

Noting that Croatia is an EU and NATO member, Milanovic said that that does not rule out cooperation and development of bilateral relations with third countries.

At this time of crisis for the international community, when world peace is seriously threatened, it is important to pursue dialogue and look for areas of mutual understanding, and avoid imposing one’s own values on others, Milanovic told Raisi, who invited him to visit Iran.