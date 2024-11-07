Croatian taekwondo champion Hana Vlasic dies at the age of 22

Podijeli :

HTS

Hana Vlasic, a 22-year-old Croatian taekwondo athlete and multiple national champion, has died.

“Suddenly, at the age of 22, our outstanding athlete Hana Vlasic has passed away. She leaves behind a rich sporting career. From the very beginning, she was characterised by her talent and dedication to the sport,” explained Crotaekwondo.

“In addition to numerous national gold medals, Hana won titles such as European Cadet Poomsae Champion (Rhodes, Greece, 2017), European Junior Poomsae Champion (Antalya, Turkey, 2019) and finished 5th at the World Cadet Poomsae Championships (Lima, Peru, 2016).

She was a role model and an example of a true athlete who pursued her sporting goals with dedication and without compromise. Her mark on the history of Croatian taekwondo will remain forever,” added the media outlet specialising in the sport.