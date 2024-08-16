Croatia’s coastal tourism down by 155,000 visitors in July, north-east regions on the upswing

Podijeli :

Ilustracija/Sanjin Strukic/PIXSELL

The number of tourists visiting Croatia's coastal regions in July fell by 3.4% or 155,000 compared to July 2023, according to data from the Croatian National Tourist Board (HTZ).

Of the seven Adriatic counties, only Dubrovnik-Neretva recorded an increase compared to the previous year. In July, there were 2,600 more visitors (+0.6) than in July 2023.

The decline in arrivals in the other six counties ranged between 3 and 6 per cent.

Overnight stays on the coast fell by 0.5 per cent or 163,000.

In the continental part of the country, most destinations recorded similar or slightly higher figures compared to July 2023.

The north-eastern areas – the Virovitica-Podravina and Vukovar-Srijem districts – reported the largest increases in arrivals and overnight stays (+20%).