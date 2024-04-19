Domovinski pokret party: Most’s invitation to co-operate hypocritical, flippant, arrogant

Podijeli :

Robert Anic/PIXSELL

The Domovinski pokret (DP) party declared on Friday that Most member Nikola Grmoja's invitation to co-operate in the formation of a new government was hypocritical, flippant and arrogant. It recalled that Most had ridiculed the DP's earlier demands for a joint candidacy of the two parties in the parliamentary elections.

Earlier, Grmoja had invited the DP to talks on forming an “anti-HDZ government” without the left-green Mozemo and the Independent Democratic Serbian Party (SDSS), saying they had “enough hands” to do so.

“Most’s invitation to sit down and form an anti-HDZ government, mentioning some uncompromised parts of the Domovinski pokret, is not only impertinent and arrogant, but also represents a new addition in the history of Croatian political hypocrisy,” the DP said.

Most party rejected the idea of united sovereign parties and now want to form a government with the help of the Mozemo party, the DP said. In addition to securing their own seats in parliament, the ground is obviously being prepared for an ideological, moratorial government, the DP added.

The DP says what it said before the election, it insists on principles and not on political bargaining, the party said, adding that its goal is to focus on demography, the protection of Croatia’s borders and the revitalisation of agriculture.

Although DP and Most together received 50,000 more votes in Wednesday’s parliamentary election than in 2020, this resulted in only one more seat in parliament “because the majority, and not only the majority, rejected the idea of unity.”

The DP said it had been calling for months before the election for the sovereign parties to run together, as running separately would cost them a dozen seats in parliament and weaken their position.