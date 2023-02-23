Employers: Shop closure will stop pay, consumption growth, cause drop in BDP

Podijeli :

Photo by Abhinav Bhardwaj on Unsplash / ilustracija

The Croatian Employers Association (HUP) warned on Thursday, commenting on the government's final bill of amendments to the Trade Act, that the closure of shops in a year of crisis would stop wage and consumption growth and incite a GDP decrease.

According to the bill the government sent to parliament today, shops would be closed on Sundays and retailers could choose 16 Sundays in a year when they would stay open. The amended law would go into force on 1 July.

The HUP said it had been pointing out the whole time that restricting work and business hours was contrary to the fundamental tenets advocated by the HUP and its members, adding that bans never led to market development or positive effects on the labour market.

The best option is to let employers decide on Sunday work, while respecting the law and adequately paying workers, the HUP said, adding that it is against interference in the business hours of some enterprises.

The HUP said it supported the part of the amendments pertaining to the removal of administrative obstacles and the reduction of the costs of starting and operating a business.