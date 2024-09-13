Government endorses bill on exchange of data between EU member states

Podijeli :

Shutterstock / Savvapanf Photo

The government on Friday endorsed a bill on the exchange of data between law enforcement agencies of EU member states, which, according to Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic, is crucial for strengthening security cooperation within the EU.

“Transnational crime and terrorism require swift and effective information exchange, and the previous regulations were not sufficiently effective, as confirmed by practice,” he said at the cabinet session.

In alignment with the EU Directive, the law defines clear rules and deadlines for data exchange, establishes a single point for the exchange, and strengthens Europol’s role as an information hub.

“Considering our recent Schengen evaluation, we are ready for the implementation of this law,” Bozinovic said.