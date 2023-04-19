HT telecom operator launches platform for electronic waste disposal

Podijeli :

Pixabay/ilustracija

Croatian telecommunications operator Hrvatski Telekom (HT) has launched a platform and campaign for safe disposal of electronic waste, inviting citizens to bring their old mobile phones to its centres.

The number of collected old mobile phones is increasing by the year, and HT has so far collected more than 160,000 of them. The plan is to safely dispose of seven per cent of all mobile phones sold this year, or around 30,000 phones, HT Management Board member Natasa Rapaic said on Wednesday.

Igor Vukasovic, Director of Corporate Communications at HT, said that no charge would be made for old mobile phones delivered to HT centres, adding that the aim was to raise awareness of the importance of sustainability and environmental, economic and social balance.

About 40% of respondents change mobile phone every two years

Citing a survey carried out by HT, Vukasovic said that mobile phone users individually use 1.2 phones on average, 40% of them change their phone every two years and 60% every three years.

About 85% of people keep their old mobile phones, and 66% of them keep their old phone as a spare, 65% give it to a family member, and 23% keep it for fear that their data might be stolen.

About 13% said they do not know how or where to dispose of their old phones, and the fact that 6% said that it is inconvenient for them to dispose of their old phones is seen as problematic.

“The fact that one in ten respondents disposes of their mobile phones in ordinary waste is worrying. We hope that our platform will reduce this because everyone, not just HT users, can bring their old mobile phones, cables, chargers and the like to HT centres,” Vukasovic said.

The survey revealed that there are about 5 million old mobile phones sitting in drawers in Croatia, weighing about 850 tonnes. Their disposal would prevent about 1,500 tonnes of carbon monoxide being released into the atmosphere.

Vukasovic said that 54% of respondents want to dispose of their old mobile phones, 64% are willing to use used phones sold by companies, and 50% are ready for more environmentally-friendly mobile phones.