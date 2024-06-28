IT systems of Zagreb hospital back online after cyber attack

Podijeli :

The IT systems of the KBC Hospital in Zagreb were operational again on Friday morning after the consequences of Thursday's hacker attack had been eliminated, the hospital announced.

The laboratory and radiology systems were back online, the hospital said, adding that patient safety was not jeopardised.

“All surgical procedures that were scheduled for yesterday were carried out properly and will be so today as well,” Milivoj Novak, assistant director for health care quality and supervision, said in an interview with Croatian Radio.

The cyberattack on KBC Zagreb came a day after hackers attacked the websites of several Croatian institutions on Wednesday afternoon, including the Ministry of Finance, the Tax Administration, the Croatian National Bank and the Zagreb Stock Exchange.