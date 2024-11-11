Miro Bulj launches campaign with slogans and a controversial Trump photo montage

Podijeli :

Ivana Ivanovic/PIXSELL

The conservative opposition party Most declared on Monday that its presidential candidate Miro Bulj will run his election campaign under two slogans: "Standing up for the defence of Croatia" and "A president from the people".

The party recalls that Bulj joined the defence forces as a 19-year-old during the Croatian Homeland War and fought for the cause of the working class and against corrupt structures after the war.

In a press release, the party recalls that in 2007 Bulj publicly criticised the then Prime Minister Ivo Sanader over the case of generals Ante Gotovina and Mirko Norac while Sanader was visiting Sinj, which is why Bulj was expelled from the Alka Knight Society.

Bulj, who is the mayor of the town of Sinj in the continental part of Split-Dalmatia County, was the only mayor in Croatia who refused to introduce anti-pandemic measures in the town during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Most party.

Trump as a role model

The press release points out that Bulj is against the introduction of the property tax, as he considers this taxation to be a step against small rentiers.

He is also against the promotion of “gender ideology aimed at undermining our families”, the press release states.

Bulj posted on X a montage of the famous photo taken after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. In the photo, Miro Bulj’s face is superimposed over Trump’s, with visible bloodstains on his face.

ZA NAROD! ZA NAROD! ZA NAROD! Narode moj, pokrenuo sam web na kojem se možete prijaviti za volontiranje i financijski pomoći našoj borbi za Hrvatsku koju ćemo vratiti istinskim vrijednostima. Ciljevi su:

zaustavljanje ilegalnih migracija, ograničenje uvoza strane radne snage,… pic.twitter.com/UwwyBrLh87 — Miro Bulj (@MiroBulj) November 11, 2024

During Bulj’s tenure as mayor, Sinj has seen positive population growth and “a large increase in employment” for the first time in a long time, according to the party.