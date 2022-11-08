Mothers of Srebrenica ask UN to prevent Croatian military deployment in BiH

Share:







Source: N1

The Mothers of the Enclaves of Srebrenica and Zepa Association sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Advisor to the Secretary-General for the Prevention of Genocide in the UN Security Council Alice Wairim Nderita, Tuesday, in which they call on them to prevent the Croatian Government's intention to send their troops to BiH as part of the EUFOR-Althea mission, using the UN and NATO.

“Through a series of resolutions at the time of the aggression against the then-Republic of BiH from 1992-1995, the UN Security Council called on the then former Republic of Yugoslavia – Serbia and the Republic of Croatia to respect the sovereignty of BiH and to withdraw their military and other armed forces from BiH, and the UN Security Council considered political interference and military presence of neighbouring countries in BiH to be unacceptable,” the letter stated.

The Association also noted that the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, which was established in 1993 by a UN Security Council resolution, in its verdicts, in addition to the abundance of evidence, also used the aforementioned resolutions of the UN Security Council as evidence.

“The ICTY ruled in five (5) verdicts that there was an international conflict in Bosnia and Herzegovina and that Croatia was the aggressor, and that the Croatian army was engaged militarily in order to occupy part of BiH and annex it to the Republic of Croatia. We invite you, in accordance with the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide and the Action Plan of the Secretary-General from 2007, to prevent the intention of the Croatian government to militarily engage its armed forces in BiH through the UN and NATO in the EUFOR-Althea mission in BiH,” the memo said, among other things.