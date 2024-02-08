Opposition on Turudic’s appointment: The Rubicon has been crossed, we will not accept that

Podijeli :

The opposition gathered on the steps of the parliament for statements after the election of Ivan Turudic as State Attorney-General, reports N1 Zagreb.

Ivan Turudic was elected with 78 votes in favor in the Parliament as the new State Attorney-General.

“The people standing here, after the day when the Rubicon was crossed, when the political violence exercised by people who received 240,000 votes less than those standing here, when respect for arguments was disregarded, want to show that we will not accept this, that Croatia has an alternative. I am the last person to call for demonstrations and an uprising; I ask that everything that is possible be resolved there. Today’s political violence and imposition without respect with insults shows that we must stand together. I call once again to take responsibility, to be an alternative to Croatia, which is sinking and crawling in a dangerous, undemocratic mud. The Rubicon has been crossed, we will not accept it,” said the leader of the Social Democrats, Davorko Vidovic.

“The masks have also fallen,” said Pedja Grbin, leader of the Croatian Social Democratic Party, adding: “Today we learnt from the representatives of the HDZ the reason for the election – the arrest of their political opponents. We heard from the criminal organisation that they want to arrest us. After Turudic became Attorney General, he received an order from political patrons, that is, from those whose ‘boy’ he is. We will continue our actions, this story has only just begun. One of the first things after the election – Turudic will get a kick in the arse, just like Plenkovic.”

“This is an organisation that has ruined Croatia and has been doing so for 30 years, and after this latest move it is clear to the whole country. The king is naked, although Plenkovic is not a king, but a mafia boss, and therefore he has overtaken him and Franjo Tudjman and Ivo Sanader, which is a small, insignificant offence for him,” said Kreso Beljak, president of the Croatian Peasant Party.

“By choosing Turudic, Plenkovic has shown that he is afraid, because there is no other answer to the question of why someone is so insistent on Turudic after the affair with the news that compromised his candidate,” Beljak added.

Sandra Bencic from the Mozemo party then pointed out: “We have seen today that a political party convicted of corruption has elected the State Attorney-General according to its standards. This is a person who is demonstrably lying and leaking information from the investigation… Ivan Turudic is literally appointed the HDZ, and now the HDZ is also appointed by him. We are sorry that we have ever sat in this hall with people who have insulted and ridiculed them in recent days. Plenkovic mocked all citizens when he said that Turudic was not lying, but he was reduced in his expression.”

They have not taken away our resistance, and that is why we are still a country, she added.