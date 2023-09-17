Pensioners Together: Price capping won’t solve problem of low pensions

Podijeli :

Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

Price capping cannot resolve the problem of low pensions, the Pensioners Together platform said on Sunday, calling the government's recent price-cap decision "a skillfully prepared PR move."

By capping the prices of 30 products, “the government wants to show its great care for people’s welfare,” the platform said in a press release. “Since any help to those most in need is always welcome, we look upon the announced price capping in that context.”

It is key to ensure financial aid to citizens, notably pensioners, but it must be targeted so that the disposable money goes to those who really need it, which requires taking account of the means test, the platform said.

For the 750,000 pensioners, it added, price capping and the latest aid package are only a stopgap measure.

The government would show that it was seriously dealing with the rising poverty of pensioners if it defined a new pension calculation model for all pensioners, Pensioners Together said, suggesting 75-80% of the net pay in the ten best years, with the actual pension value of €17 and a minimum pension of €697.

The platform also requests rescinding penalisation with 65 years of age and legislation guaranteeing a 13th pension as well as Easter and Christmas bonuses every year.