PM: Government will continue doing its best to help senior citizens

Source: Pixabay/Ilustracija

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said at his cabinet's meeting on Wednesday that the government would continue doing its best to help the elderly have better living standards.

Commenting on International Day of Older People, observed on 1 October, Plenkovic noted that family pension allowances will rise by 10% as of 1 January 2023, and that the lowest pensions will additionally rise by 3% while surviving spouses will be entitled to a part of the family pension in addition to their own pension allowance.

He added that during the term of his government since 2016, the average increase in pension allowances has been 785 kuna (over €100), a rise of 29.1%.

“This is still not enough, people do not have easy lives, and we will do our utmost to make life easier for our senior citizens,” he said.