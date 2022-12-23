Police find 20 illegal migrants and three drowned victims near border

Podijeli :

Source: Kristina Stedul Fabac/PIXSELL/ILUSTRACIJA

Croatian police and the Croatian Mountain Rescue Service (HGSS) on Friday discovered 20 migrants, as well as the bodies of three migrants, in the flooded border area near the forest of Radinje, 50 kilometres from the eastern Croatian town of Slavonski Brod, Brod-Posavina County police said on Friday.

The migrants were found this morning by the Stara Gradiska border police.

First, the police officers found 20 migrants who had illegally entered Croatia, In their vicinity, they found two unidentified dead bodies. During the day, the police and the HGSS searched for another man, whose body was found during the afternoon.

A post-mortem will be done on all three bodies to determine the cause of death.

Brod-Posavina County police said that unlawful border crossings were high-risk, especially in this period, when the forest area along the River Sava is flooded.

Police are always ready to help, but we are worried that due to the winter weather there could be very serious consequences when someone tries to swim across the river, such as the tragic death of several persons today, said the spokesman of Brod-Posavina County police, Antun Kovacevic.