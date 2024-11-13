Ruling majority and opposition discuss the Banozic case

Podijeli :

N1

Following the confirmation of charges against former defence minister Mario Banozic, members of the ruling majority on Wednesday stressed their respect for the independence of the judiciary, while the opposition expressed concern about the delays, which they believe undermine public confidence in the justice system.

Banozic was involved in a car accident a year ago in which a man was killed.

The justice minister says the investigation was completed within the time prescribed by law

Justice Minister Damir Habijan (HDZ party) argued that the trial did not exceed the legal limits. He stated that “the investigation was completed within the time prescribed by law, even shorter than the allowed six months”, with the indictment now leading to a regular court process. He added that amendments to the Criminal Procedure Law are being drafted to streamline the judicial process and avoid delays.

Deputy Prime Minister Branko Bacic (HDZ) emphasised the importance of the impartiality of the judiciary and equal treatment: “The judiciary should be independent and apply equally to everyone, regardless of their office.”

Need for transparency and faster solutions

Members of the opposition expressed concerns about the process. Sasa Djujic (SDP party) argued that the prolonged time undermines public trust, especially for the family of the deceased Goran Saric, who had to endure this tragedy without closure.

Nikola Grmoja (Most party) and Dalija Oreskovic (DOSIP party) expressed similar views, criticising the preferential treatment they believe Banozic has enjoyed, with Oreskovic pointing to perceived inequalities in the speed of proceedings due to political influence. Both pointed to procedural problems that could jeopardise fair results.

Overall, the opposition emphasises the need for transparency and quicker resolutions, arguing that delays in high-profile cases such as this can undermine public trust.