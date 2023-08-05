Situation in Krsko nuclear plant stable, Slovenia still battling flooding

Podijeli :

The swollen River Sava has not posed a risk to the operation of the Nuclear Power Plant in the Slovenian town of Krško, and the situation in the plant is stable and under control, the Slovenian directorate for nuclear safety stated on Friday evening.

The statement ensued after representatives of the plant had informed the directorate that they had registered “an unusual occurrence”.

The head of the Slovenian directorate for emergencies, Tomaz Nemec, also confirmed that everything was under control in the Krsko plant.

The levels of the Sava are not so high that they could jeopardise the nuclear power plant, Nemec said.

The Slovenian news agency STA reported on Saturday that “flash flooding continues in the northern regions of Gorenjska and Koroška, the region hit hardest on Friday, as heavy rains pounded the country throughout the night.”

“In south Slovenia, the Sava spilled over as the water surge travelled downstream, the Civil Protection and Disaster Relief Administration said on Saturday.”

Flooding is obstructing traffic in many parts of Slovenia.

Rail traffic was interrupted between Ljubljana and Jesenice.