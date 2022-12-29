State motorway company reports €413m revenue from tolls in 2022

Podijeli :

Source: Goran Kovacic/PIXSELL

The state-owned motorway company HAC reported on Thursday that from 1 January to 26 December this year, 62.9 million vehicles used the tolled motorways managed by HAC, with the company collecting 3.1 billion kuna (€413 million) in tolls.

The company said that the number of vehicles in 2022 was 7 percent up from 2019, “when the traffic was record high.” They did not say how did 2022 figures compare to 2021 or 2020. Revenue in 2022 was 4 percent up from 2019 and 14 percent up from 2021.

The company’s largest project in 2022 was the completion of the 24.5-kilometre-long motorway section between Osijek and Beli Manastir in eastern Croatia, which is part of the A5 motorway. It officially opened for traffic on 2 December. The project cost 500 million kuna (€67 million).

HAC also said they are prepared for thereplacement of Croatia’s currency kuna with the euro, on 1 January 2023. Starting on New Year and until 14 January both kuna and the euro will be accepted to pay for tolls. After 15 January 2023, tolls will be payable only using euros.

(€1 = 7.53 kuna)