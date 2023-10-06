Von der Leyen: Europe decides who can come, not traffickers

Podijeli :

FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP

It is Europeans and not traffickers who can decide on who can enter Europe, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday in Granada, where she was participating in an informal EU summit focused on migration and bloc enlargement.

This must be clear. We have international obligations, we fulfill them, we did it in the past and we do it now. But we, as Europeans, and not traffickers, decide who comes to Europe and under which circumstances, von der Leyen when said upon arriving at the summit.

Ambassadors of EU member states reached an agreement on Wednesday on a regulation on crisis situations in the event of a large influx of migrants, bringing the Union closer to a final agreement on a pact on migration and asylum. Von der Leyen said it was an important piece of the whole puzzle of the pact on migration and asylum.

The better we are with legal pathways and humanitarian corridors, the stricter we will have to be with the return of those who do not qualify for asylum,von der Leyen said.

Wednesday’s agreement represents the common position of the member states on the basis of which the rotating presidency will negotiate the final text of the law with the European Parliament.

Hungary and Poland criticized the deal on Friday, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban being the harshest, saying that Budapest and Warsaw were being forced to accept something they were opposed to and that it would be “impossible” to reach a final deal on migration.

From a legal point of view, we have been raped. If you are legally raped and forced to accept something you don’t like, how is compromise possible? Orban wondered.

The proposal for a regulation on crisis situations in the event of a large influx of migrants envisages, among other things, the rapid activation of a mechanism of solidarity with countries on the external borders of the EU that are faced with a large influx of migrants, according to which the other member states would accept a certain number of these people or provide financial contribution.

Slovakia is now facing this problem. A total of 40,000 illegal migrants have entered that country since the beginning of the year.

The Czech Republic, Poland and Austria have decided to introduce temporary border controls with Slovakia. These controls are in effect until October 13, but may be extended. Bratislava reacted by introducing its own temporary controls along the border with Hungary.