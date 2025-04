Švicarska i Meksiko ulaze u igru živaca sa carinama hladne glave

🚨BREAKING: President Trump just announced at the Rose Garden on Liberation Day that the U.S. will be charging these countries with reciprocal tariffs:

China – 34%

EU – 20%

Vietnam – 46%

Japan – 24%

“The United States can no longer pay the deficits of Canada and Mexico.… pic.twitter.com/tSTweNokW5

