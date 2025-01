VIDEO / Val ukrajinskih napada dronovima na Rusiju. Gori rafinerija nafte: “Zapalio se pakao”

Days after Russia’s third largest oil refinery is taken down by Ukrainian drones, the fourth largest is taken down by Ukrainian drones..

Russia’s Kstovo Refinery has operated since 1958, and with a $975 million renovation in 2010, capacity 17,000,000 tons/year.

— Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) January 29, 2025