VIDEO / Objavljena snimka potonuća luksuzne jahte u Italiji

CCTV captures £30m Bayesian superyacht sinking “in 60 seconds” off #Sicily coast during storm

6 missing, including British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, his daughter & Morgan Stanley boss

Yacht struck by waterspout at 5am Monday. Rescue efforts hampered by depth & debris 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NKhRg4md0z

— True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) August 20, 2024