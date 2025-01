❗️🇺🇦⚔️🇷🇺 – The Ukrainian Armed Forces have initiated a large-scale offensive in the Kursk region. Initially reported by Z channels, it was stated that the Ukrainians assembled six brigades for the attack, advancing with armored groups towards the village of Bolshoye Soldatskoye… pic.twitter.com/tlQXgBXz8c

— 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) January 5, 2025