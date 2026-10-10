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VIDEO / Uragan Isaias ostavio pustoš na jugu SAD-a: Ima mrtvih, stotine tisuća bez struje

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Hina
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10. lis. 2026. 22:51
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JOE RAEDLE/Getty Images, AFP

Četiri osobe su smrtno stradale nakon što je uragan Isaias u subotu rano ujutro pogodio kopno, a oko 670.000 stanovnika Floride, Alabame, Georgije i Mississippija ostalo je bez električne energije dok je oluja slabila i prelazila u posttropski ciklon, prema podacima lokalnih vlasti i službi za praćenje opskrbe električnom energijom.

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Dvije su osobe smrtno stradale uslijed pada stabala na stambene objekte, navode lokalni mediji i vlasti.

Prema podacima tvrtke PowerOutage.us, u subotu je bez struje je bilo oko 420.000 korisnika na Floridi, 190.000 u Alabami, 43.000 u Georgiji i 17.000 u Mississippiju.

Vlasti na Floridi nisu zaprimile zahtjeve za akcijama potrage i spašavanja ubrzo nakon udara oluje na kopno, što ukazuje na to da su posljedice bile ograničene, izjavio je guverner Ron DeSantis.

Očekuje se da će oluja nastaviti slabjeti dok se kreće prema sjeveroistoku, no Nacionalna uprava za oceane i atmosferu (NOAA) upozorila je da bi savezne države Sjeverna i Južna Karolina te Georgia mogle biti pogođene poplavama zbog obilnine kiše.

Uz Isaiasa, očekuje se da će tropska oluja Rachel kasnije u subotu pogoditi južnu Kaliforniju, dok će uragan Simon u nedjelju pogoditi pacifičku obalu Meksika.

Uragan Isaias prvi je u atlantskoj sezoni uragana, koja je ove godine došla kasnije zbog uvjeta povezanih s fenomenom El Niño u Tihom oceanu.

Teme
isaias uragan uragan isaias uragan sad

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