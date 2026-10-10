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VIDEO / Uragan Isaias ostavio pustoš na jugu SAD-a: Ima mrtvih, stotine tisuća bez struje
Četiri osobe su smrtno stradale nakon što je uragan Isaias u subotu rano ujutro pogodio kopno, a oko 670.000 stanovnika Floride, Alabame, Georgije i Mississippija ostalo je bez električne energije dok je oluja slabila i prelazila u posttropski ciklon, prema podacima lokalnih vlasti i službi za praćenje opskrbe električnom energijom.
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Dvije su osobe smrtno stradale uslijed pada stabala na stambene objekte, navode lokalni mediji i vlasti.
Prema podacima tvrtke PowerOutage.us, u subotu je bez struje je bilo oko 420.000 korisnika na Floridi, 190.000 u Alabami, 43.000 u Georgiji i 17.000 u Mississippiju.
🚨 EXTENSIVE STORM SURGE DAMAGE – PENSACOLA BEACH, FL! 🌊⚠️ The aftermath of Hurricane Isaias is incredible across Pensacola Beach, Florida! Thick layers of sand cover many roads after powerful storm surge pushed water and debris inland. Damaged homes, missing roofs, partially collapsed structures, half-sunken boats, downed power lines, and scattered debris paint a devastating picture of the hurricane's impacts. Evidence of significant coastal flooding can be seen throughout the area. 🎥 Footage available for media licensing: [email protected] #HurricaneIsaias #StormSurge #PensacolaBeach #HurricaneAftermath #Florida— Chicago & Midwest Storm Chasers (@ChicagoMWeather) October 10, 2026
Vlasti na Floridi nisu zaprimile zahtjeve za akcijama potrage i spašavanja ubrzo nakon udara oluje na kopno, što ukazuje na to da su posljedice bile ograničene, izjavio je guverner Ron DeSantis.
Our video of the 2nd tornado today 10/10/26 around 15:20 on Hwy 21 north of Newington GA near the Plantation Airpark!Brought to you by the remnants of Isaias!! https://t.co/d01BA6fe8n— Paige Shelton🌪 (@tornadopaigeyy) October 10, 2026
🚨 DEVASTATING HURRICANE DAMAGE – PENSACOLA BEACH, FL! 🌀🏚️ A home has been nearly half destroyed by Hurricane Isaias, with significant structural damage and a massive wall collapsing directly onto a Jeep, crushing the vehicle beneath the rubble! Debris is scattered everywhere as the devastating aftermath of the hurricane becomes clear across Pensacola Beach, Florida. 🎥 Footage available for media licensing: [email protected] #HurricaneIsaias #PensacolaBeach #HurricaneDamage #Florida #BreakingWeather— Chicago & Midwest Storm Chasers (@ChicagoMWeather) October 10, 2026
By far the most extensive damage I have come across from Hurricane #Isaias is in Milton, Florida. An entire roof of an apartment complex with residents inside was torn off and thrown with multiple other nearby buildings missing roofs and severe damage while the High School Gymnasium roof was also damaged extensively and downed trees liter the city. Crazy to think the last time I was in this town, it was snowing! #FLwx— Aaron Rigsby (@AaronRigsbyOSC) October 10, 2026
INTENSE WINDS Okaloosa Island, Florida as Hurricane Isaias gets closer to landfall. LSC/Freddie Bryant https://t.co/2PI53CB7Q1— Live Storm Chasers (@LiveStormChaser) October 9, 2026
Očekuje se da će oluja nastaviti slabjeti dok se kreće prema sjeveroistoku, no Nacionalna uprava za oceane i atmosferu (NOAA) upozorila je da bi savezne države Sjeverna i Južna Karolina te Georgia mogle biti pogođene poplavama zbog obilnine kiše.
Uz Isaiasa, očekuje se da će tropska oluja Rachel kasnije u subotu pogoditi južnu Kaliforniju, dok će uragan Simon u nedjelju pogoditi pacifičku obalu Meksika.
Uragan Isaias prvi je u atlantskoj sezoni uragana, koja je ove godine došla kasnije zbog uvjeta povezanih s fenomenom El Niño u Tihom oceanu.
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