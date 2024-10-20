150th anniversary of Zagreb Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences marked

The 150th anniversary of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences in Zagreb was marked on Saturday, with dean Domagoj Toncinic saying that over a century and a half, the Faculty has built its reputation as the largest and most important institution for studying social sciences and humanities in Croatia.

Graduates have taken on some of the most responsible roles in society, contributing through their academic and cultural work, as well as social and political engagement to shaping a better society and a more promising future, he said.

The Faculty is organised into 23 departments with 130 chairs, 15 scientific and teaching centres, three international cultural centres, the largest library in Croatia after the National and University Library, and an archive.

Currently, 5,211 students are enrolled at the undergraduate and graduate levels, with an additional 216 doctoral candidates.

During the past academic year, researchers from the Faculty published 672 scientific papers, 142 book chapters, and 47 domestic and international books. They also received 24 awards, including international ones. Since 2021, the Faculty won five gold, four silver, and two bronze medals at international innovation exhibitions.

The president’s envoy, Zdravko Zima, emphasised the importance of critical thinking, especially in the past 30 years, as attitudes toward knowledge have changed.

The Faculty’s work, research, and teaching place it at the pinnacle of Croatian and European scientific fields, the state secretary of the Ministry of Science, Education, and Youth, Iva Ivankovic, said on behalf of the prime minister.

University Rector Stjepan Lakusic said the Faculty’s mission is based on free thought, academic excellence, and social responsibility.

The Faculty has played and will continue to play a role in critically examining society, questioning current events, driving social change, and challenging dominant narratives, all with “honest intentions,” he added.

Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic said the work of the Faculty is not only important for Zagreb but for the entire country.